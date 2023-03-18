CBSE warns against starting school year before April 1

CBSE warns schools against starting academic session before April 1

The warning comes after several schools commenced their academic session early on, risking causing anxiety and burnout among students

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 18 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Mar 18 2023, 16:33 ist
Students outside an examination centre before appearing for the CBSE class 10 exam, New Delhi, February 27, 2023. Credit: PTI File Photo

The CBSE has warned schools against starting the academic session before April 1, saying it poses the risk of causing anxiety and burnout among students.

The warning by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) comes after several schools commenced their academic session, especially for Classes 10 and 12.

"It has been noticed that some of the affiliated schools have started their academic session quite early in the year. Attempting to complete an entire year's worth of coursework in a reduced timeframe poses risks for students who may get overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of learning, leading to anxiety and burnout," CBSE Secretary Anurag Tripathi said in an official order.

Also Read | Choices of courses set to increase in Indian colleges with NEP

The board has noted that preponing the academic session does not give students enough time for extracurricular activities, such as learning life skills, value education, health and physical education, work education and community service.

"All these activities are equally important as academics. The principals and heads of institutions of the schools affiliated with the board are, therefore, advised to refrain from beginning academic sessions before the specified time and strictly follow the academic session from April 1 to March 31," Tripathi said.

The CBSE is currently conducting the board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The exams began on February 15 for both classes and will conclude on March 21 for Class 10 and April 5 for Class 12.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
CBSE
Education
Schools
Class 10
Class 12

Related videos

What's Brewing

Rise of AI may result in new religions

Rise of AI may result in new religions

The bohemian look: Where more is better

The bohemian look: Where more is better

Doll up your homes

Doll up your homes

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

K'taka: Tobacco packaging generates 23K tn annual waste

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

‘My family broke my relationships thrice’

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

B'luru cools down on second day of pre-monsoon showers

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

Swami Nithyananda's Kailasa cons 30 US cities: Report

 