CEC Rajiv Kumar invited as international observer for Nepal polls

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has been invited by the Election Commission of Nepal as an international observer for the forthcoming elections there.
Elections are scheduled in Nepal on November 20 to elect 275 members of the Federal Parliament and 550 seats of the seven Provincial Assemblies.
Kumar will be leading a delegation of ECI officials as state guest in Nepal from November 18 to 22, the poll panel said on Thursday.
Kumar would be visiting polling stations in Kathmandu and nearby areas.
The EC also has a similar international election visitors programme where members from other poll management bodies are invited to experience first hand India's Lok Sabha and assembly elections.
