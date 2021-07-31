Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur passes away

Centenarian sprinter Man Kaur has died of a heart attack, her son Gurdev Singh said on Saturday.
Man was 105 and is survived by two sons and a daughter.
Gurdev told PTI that she was admitted to Derabassi Ayurvedic hospital and breathed her last at around 1 pm today.
Born on March 1, 1916, Kaur was known as the "Miracle Mom from Chandigarh".
She shot to fame after winning the 100 metre sprint at the World Masters Games in Auckland in 2017.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!
Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?
Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend
Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian
Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez
5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day
DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue
Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup
China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods