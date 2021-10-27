Central Vista: L&T wins bids to construct 3 buildings of Common Central Secretariat

Infrastructure firm Larsen & Toubro Limited was on Wednesday awarded the contract for the construction and maintenance of the first three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

According to the Central Public Works Department's bid documents, Larsen & Toubro Limited had quoted around Rs 3,141 crore, which was 3.47 per cent less than the estimated cost. The firm had submitted a total bid amount of Rs 31,41,99,87,657.

"Proud moment for the Department: Shri Shailendra Sharma, DG, CPWD, handing over the letter of award for construction of prestigious Common Secretariat Integrated Buildings 1, 2 & 3 to Shri M V Satish, Director and Senior Executive Vice President (Buildings), L&T on October 27, 2021," the CPWD said in a tweet on Wednesday.

The three new buildings of the Common Central Secretariat will come up on the plot where the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts is located.

Last month, the CPWD had revised the estimated cost of construction and maintenance of the three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

The estimated cost of construction and maintenance of these three buildings had been revised to around Rs 3,254 crore from Rs 3,408 crore.

Tata Projects Limited is constructing a new parliament building while Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3 km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

