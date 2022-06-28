Centre bans single-use plastic items from July 1

In a bid to curb pollution caused by plastic waste, the Centre has decided to ban manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential across the country from July 1, 2022.

The list of banned items includes - ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration, plastic plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays, wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, stirrers.