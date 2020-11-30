Centre calls all-party meet to discuss Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet floor leaders of political parties in Parliament on Friday to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country, plans for launching a vaccination drive, and related issues.

This would be the Prime Minister’s second meeting with floor leaders after a similar interaction in April.

Besides Modi, the meeting would be attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister Harshvardhan, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi among others.

Unlike the April meeting when invitations were extended to leaders of parties with five members or more, the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is expected to invite floor leaders of all political parties in Parliament.

The meeting comes at a time when the Winter Session of Parliament is expected to be merged with the Budget Session that usually begins on January 31 with the President’s address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Prime Minister is expected to brief the meeting about the Covid-19 situation in the country, his visit to vaccine facilities over the weekend, and interaction with vaccine makers on Monday.

The Winter Session of Parliament usually begins in the third week of November, but given the surge in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, the government is mulling to convene Parliament directly for the Budget Session.

The Prime Minister is also expected to elicit views of the political parties on this issue.