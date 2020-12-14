Centre issues guidelines for Covid-19 vaccination drive, vaccine label may not carry expiry date

Covid-19 vaccine may not carry an expiry date on its label but it should not deter vaccinators from administering the shot, the Centre has said in guidelines issued to states for the eagerly-awaited inoculation drive to rein in the pandemic.

Each vaccination team will consist of five members tasked to inoculate 100 beneficiaries per day, which could be scaled up to 200 with an additional vaccinator if the site has adequate logistics and infrastructure such as waiting rooms.

The state governments have also been advised to allocate vaccine from only one manufacturer to a district to avoid mixing of different vaccines in the field.

As per the 'Covid-19 Vaccine Operational Guidelines’, the states have been asked to consult the latest electoral roll for Lok Sabha or state Assembly elections to identify population over 50 years, who are expected to be vaccinated on priority.

The Centre plans to vaccinate 30 crore persons, including healthcare and frontline workers, those above 50 years and with co-morbid conditions in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

The priority group of above 50 years may be further subdivided into those above 60 years of age and those between 50 to 60 years of age for purposes of phasing of rollout based on the pandemic situation and vaccine availability.

The identified persons would have to register on the Co-WIN website using one of the 12 photo-identity documents, including Voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport and pension document, before approaching the vaccination site.

As per the guidelines, all measures should be taken to avoid exposing the vaccine carrier, vaccine vials or ice packs to direct sunlight, the document stated.

Vaccines and diluents should be kept inside the vaccine carrier with the lid closed until a beneficiary comes to the centre for vaccination.

“There may not be vaccine vial monitors (VVM) and Date of Expiry on the label of Covid-19 vaccine. This should not discourage vaccinators from using the vaccine. At the end of the session, the vaccine carrier with all ice packs and unopened vaccine vials should be sent back to the distributing cold chain point,” the guidelines said.

"These may include the challenge of ensuring over 1.3 billion people in India receive factual and timely information and updates on vaccine rollout progress and benefits, public's anxiety and queries regarding government's decision for prioritisation of vaccine administration, apprehension about the vaccines introduced after a short trial raising safety concerns, and fear of adverse events, misconception about vaccine efficacy, rumours and negative narrative in media/social media space and laxity observed in public adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour," the document stated.

States have been asked to implement an integrated 360-degree comprehensive advocacy communication and social mobilisation strategy to address the challenges surrounding vaccine rollout progress and benefits.