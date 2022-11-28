Centre launches schemes to procure 4,500 MW electricity

A scheme for the procurement of aggregate electricity of 4,500 MW for five years under the SHAKTI (Scheme for Harnessing and Allocating Koyala Transparently in India) policy has been launched by the Union Ministry of Power.

"The Ministry of Power kicks off a scheme for procurement of aggregate power of 4500 MW on competitive basis for five years on Finance, Own and Operate (FOO) basis under B (v) of SHAKTI Policy," a power ministry said in a statement.

This scheme is expected to help the states that are facing power shortage and also help generation plants to increase their capacities, it added.

During summer this year, several states faced severe power cuts due to demand and supply gap. While many states blamed coal shortage for problems, the Centre said the states are failing to clear dues to coal suppliers resulting in shortage of coal in thermal power plants. Several states are resorting to loadshedding after distribution companies failed to procure electricity from generating companies.

PFC Consulting Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Ltd, has been designated as the nodal agency by the Ministry of Power.

Under the scheme, the PFC Consulting Ltd has invited bids for the supply of 4,500 MW. The supply of electricity will commence from April 2023. The Ministry of Coal has been requested to allocate around 27 MTPA (million tonne per annum) for this, it stated.

Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd, Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Ltd, New Delhi Municipal Corporation and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd have evinced interest in the scheme. The last date for the bid submission is December 21, 2022, it stated.

It is for the first time that bidding is being carried out under B(v) of Shakti scheme. Also, revised PPA (power purchase agreement) for medium term is being used in this bidding, said the statement.