Centre makes RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, four others

The Centre has made a Covid-19 negative test mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, the health minister said on Thursday.
Travellers from these countries would have to upload their test reports on Air Suvidha portal before their departure, minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.
RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel.
— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 29, 2022
