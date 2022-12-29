Centre makes RT-PCR report must for 6 Asian nations

Centre makes RT-PCR report mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, four others

Travellers from these countries would have to upload their test reports on Air Suvidha portal before their departure

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 29 2022, 15:18 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2022, 15:25 ist
Representative image. Credit: Getty images

The Centre has made a Covid-19 negative test mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from January 1, the health minister said on Thursday.

Travellers from these countries would have to upload their test reports on Air Suvidha portal before their departure, minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News
China
Hong Kong
Singapore
Thailand

What's Brewing

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Bizarre 2022: The 'foodgasms' we wish we never saw

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Five space exploration missions to look out for in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Marvel to release documentary on Stan Lee in 2023

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Misery finds travellers as US digs out from superstorm

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

Covid Preparedness: A ward-level approach

In the shadows of city lights

In the shadows of city lights

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

TN launches special project to conserve Nilgiri Tahr

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

2022: Shocks and lessons for Bollywood

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

DH Toon | India eyes bid for 2036 Olympics

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

Gaming industry finds more paying customers in India

 