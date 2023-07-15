Centre notifies transfer of three High Court judges 

The Union government on Saturday notified the transfer of three High Court judges on the basis of the recommendations of the Supreme Court's Collegium which has also rejected their request to reconsider its decision.

In a tweet, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed that the President has transferred Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh from Allahabad to Kerala High Court, Justice Manoj Bajaj from Punjab and Haryana High Court to Allahabad and Justice Gaurang Kanth from Delhi to Calcutta High Court.

In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, the President of India, after consultation with Chief Justice of India, has transferred the following Judges of High Courts:- pic.twitter.com/JqpVme4PE4 — Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) July 15, 2023

On July 13, the Delhi High Court Bar Association had expressed its "serious concern" over the Collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Kanth to the Calcutta High Court and resolved to abstain work on Monday, July 17.

It has asked the Collegium to revisit its recommendation in view of the reduced strength of judges. It also requested the Central Government not to act upon the resolution and instead impress upon the Collegium to reconsider its decision.

On July 12, the SC Collegium had rejected the request made by the three High Court judges against their transfer.

The Collegium had said it had given thoughtful consideration to requests, including by Justice Kanth to transfer him to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan or any neighbouring states, and found no merit in it.

Justice Singh, who was proposed to be transferred to the Kerala High Court from the Allahabad High Court, also requested for transfer to Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh or Rajasthan High Court. However, the Collegium rejected his request and reiterated its July 5 recommendation.

Similarly, Justice Bajaj asked the Collegium to retain him at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. But the Collegium in his case too reiterated its July 5 recommendation to transfer him to the Allahabad High Court.