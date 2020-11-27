Centre ready to discuss all issues with farmers: Narendra Singh Tomar

Centre ready to discuss all issues with farmers: Tomar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 27 2020, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 22:07 ist
Narendra Singh Tomar. Credit: PTI file photo.

Appealing to protesting farmers to end their agitation, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said the government is ready to discuss all issues with them.

After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws.

Earlier in the day, Tomar said the new farm laws will bring a tremendous improvement in farmers' lives.

He said the government was already engaging with various farmer bodies and they have been called for discussions on December 3.

Tomar appealed to protesting farmers to end their stir and come forward for talks.

"The government is ready for all discussions...," the minister said.

