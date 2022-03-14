Centre seeks Parliament approval for Rs 1.07 lakh crore extra spending in FY22

The Indian government sought parliamentary approval on Monday for net extra spending of Rs 1.07 lakh crore ($13.96 billion) in the current financial year ending in March 2022, that would include spending of 149 billion rupees on fertilisers subsidies.
It is seeking approval for gross spending of Rs 1.58 lakh crore including a net cash outgo of Rs 1.07 lakh crore with the balance arranged from savings, the government told the lower House in a statement.
($1 = Rs 76.64)
