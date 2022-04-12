Centre seeks report from JNU on Ram Navami unrest

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2022, 12:49 ist
File Photo Shattered glass of doors are seen at the Sabarmati Hostel following the violence (on January 5, 2020), at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Credit: PTI Photo

The Union Ministry of Education has sought report from JNU over unrest in the university campus on the occasion of Ram Navami, according to ANI.

More to follow...

JNU
Ram Navami
ABVP
India News
Ministry of Education

