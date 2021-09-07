Centre should work towards ending farmers' protests: BKS

RSS affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Tuesday said the Modi government should work towards ending the nine-month long protests against the three farm laws, contending that no agitation should run too long.

At the same time, BKS national general secretary Badri Narayan Choudhary said it did not approve of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) mode of protests, which appeared to be more political in nature than related to raising farmers' issues.

“We do not question the right of the SKM to protest, but no farmer can leave their farms to participate in indefinite protests. It is a different matter for rich farmers,” he said.

Choudhary said the BKS will carry out nationwide protests on Wednesday demanding a law to bring “profitable prices” for every crop which should be based on different agro-climatic zones.

“The minimum support price (MSP) is a hoax. The MSP regime benefits only a couple of states, and farmers in other parts of the country are deprived of it,” he said.

Choudhary said the BKS had submitted a memorandum to the government on August 11, seeking a “profitable price” for every crop and purchases – at wholesale markets or by private traders – should be at these rates.

He said the BKS had waited till August 31 for a response from the government and were forced to launch a demonstration to press for their demands.

“BKS volunteers will carry out protests at every district headquarters and submit a memorandum to district collectors listing out the demands,” Harpal Singh Dagar, chairman of the Delhi unit of BKS said.

Dagar dismissed SKM leader Rakesh Tikait's allegation that the BKS protest was an attempt by the Modi government to undermine the nine-month long agitation on the borders of the national capital.

