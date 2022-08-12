Centre tells states to organise cultural events, food fests on I-Day, warns against large gatherings

Hold cultural events, food fests on I-Day, states told

India added 16,561 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally of Covid cases to 4,42,23,557

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 12 2022, 12:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 14:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: IANS Photo

Organise food festivals and cultural events, invite five 'Guest States', invite achievers and play patriotic songs at 'At Home' functions at Raj Bhavans: These are among a series of instructions the Union government has given to states for the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

At the same time, the Centre warned states to avoid large congregations during the ceremonies owing to the increase in Covid-19 cases and to ensure that guidelines are followed.

As part of the celebrations, all states and union territories have also been asked to carry out a 'Swachh Bharat' campaign at a prominent location of each district in the state and UT and carry out a fortnight and month-long campaign to keep it 'Swachh' (clean) through voluntary civil action.

The Centre has suggested to government departments and educational institutions to run tree plantation drives as a contribution to the fight against climate change.

Also Read | Long Covid-19 may last over 12 weeks in unvaccinated, obese kids: Study

According to the letter, the MHA has asked the states and union territories to organise food festivals and cultural events on the occasion of Independence Day much like Republic Day celebration earlier this year.

It asked each state or union territory to invite five others as 'Guest States', which could send their contingent for these events to "promote engagement among people of different states and union territories so as to enhance mutual understanding and bonding between people”.

The MHA also wanted the states to encourage citizens to put up national flags on their rooftops to mark gratitude to freedom fighters as per the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' programme.

The letter also asked to broaden the invitee list for the Governor's At Home functions on August 15 by inviting achievers, physically disabled, Covid-19 warriors, eco-warriors, sanitation workers, those referred to by the Prime Minister in his 'Mann ki Baat', exceptional educators, children bravery awardees, sportspersons, frontline health workers and student toppers among others.

It said at least 25-50 invites should be reserved for such people and a system should be put in place where the invitee list is generated afresh every year and a person gets an invite just once. At the 'At Home' functions, the band should play patriotic songs and "not simply songs from movies'.

The invitation card for ‘At Home’ should be created in a way that these are treasured for life as souvenirs by the invitees, marking it as a special occasion once in life, the letter said.

Independence Day
India@75
Covid-19
Ministry of Home Affairs
Home Ministry
India News

