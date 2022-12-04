Centre to hold all-party meet to discuss G20 strategies

Centre to convene all-party meet on Dec 5 to finalise strategies for 2023 G20 meet

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of State or government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 04 2022, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 19:50 ist

The Centre will convene an all-party meeting on Monday to solicit suggestions, discuss and finalise strategies for the G20 summit which India will host in September next year.

Presidents of nearly 40 parties have been invited to the meeting by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also likely to attend the meeting at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India officially assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1. New Delhi is expected to host over 200 preparatory meetings across the country, including at Hyderabad, beginning this month.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of heads of State or government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, who will arrive in Delhi on Monday, will be part of the all-party meeting.

Banerjee, however, said she would be participating in the meeting in the capacity of Trinamool Congress chairperson, and not as West Bengal chief minister.

Indonesia had earlier this month handed over the G20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit with Prime Minister Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen.

G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies.

It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union (EU). 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

G20
India News
S Jaishankar
Narendra Modi

What's Brewing

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

Dancing to her own beat

Dancing to her own beat

Don't lose those photos!

Don't lose those photos!

Get creative to acquire art

Get creative to acquire art

 