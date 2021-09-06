Centre to set up online platform for self-help groups: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre will come up with an online platform for self-help groups. With the help of this platform, women would be able to sell their products across the world, he said.

While interacting healthcare workers and beneficiaries of Covid vaccination program in Himachal Pradesh, the prime minister lauded the state's efforts in fight against Covid-19. "Himachal Pradesh has given me an opportunity to be proud. I have seen the state struggling for basic facilities but today we see them doing well. I want to congratulate and thank the government and teams here," PM Modi said.

Himachal Pradesh has became the first state to vaccinate 100 per cent population of its eligible population with the first dose and one-third of the population with the second dose.

"I have seen that all the staff members including doctors, nurses and others have worked in a team to carry out the vaccination drive. We must not show leniency of any kind to complete the vaccination drive," PM Modi said.

More to follow...