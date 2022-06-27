Chhattisgarh orders Covid sample checking at airports

Chhattisgarh govt orders Covid-19 sample checking for pax at airports, border posts to rein in pandemic

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jun 27 2022, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 22:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday ordered that samples of passengers coming from other states be checked at airports or border posts in order to keep the Covid-19 infection count in check, an official said.

The state on Monday recorded 125 Covid-19 cases at a positivity rate of 1.22 per cent, taking the tally to 11,53,867, while the death toll remained unchanged at 14,036, an official said.

Durg led with 28 cases, followed by 26 in Raipur, nine each in Surguja and Bemetara and eight in Bilaspur, while 10 districts did not report any case, he said. The recovery count reached 11,39,074 after 64 persons recovered, leaving the state with an active tally of 757, the official said.

With 10,268 samples examined during the day, the overall number of tests went up to 1,78,68,812, he added. The General Administration Department has written to divisional commissioners, inspector-generals of police, collectors and superintendents of police to ensure strict compliance of the instructions related to Covid-19 sample checking for passengers arriving at airports in the state.

A government statement added that samples of passengers coming through inter-state border check posts must be examined by deploying health teams in coordination with the transport department. Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,53,867, new cases 125, death toll 14,036, recovered 11,39,074, active cases 757, today tests 10,268, total tests 1,78,68,812.

