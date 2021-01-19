China building roads not new, inherited from Congress: Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP

Arunachal Pradesh BJP MP Tapir Gao on Tuesday said that China has been building roads in the state since the 1980s.

"They've built Longju to Maza road. During Rajiv Gandhi's regime, China occupied Sumdorong Chu Valley in Tawang. The then Army Chief planned an operation but Rajiv Gandhi denied him permission to push back PLA," he added.

Stating that China occupying this area and constructing villages is not a new thing, he claimed, "They have already constructed military base between Bisa and Maza which is inside McMahon Line, under the Indian territory."

Hitting out at the then-ruling government, Gao said, "There was a wrong policy of the government during the Congress regime. They didn't construct road up to the border which left a buffer zone of 3-4 km which China occupied. The construction of new villages isn't a new thing, it's all inherited from Congress."

His remarks come a day after reports claimed that China has built a village in Arunachal Pradesh. India on Monday said it keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on the country's security, and takes necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Ministry of External Affairs said India has stepped up the construction of border infrastructure, including roads and bridges for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens.