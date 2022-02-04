CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results on February 7

CISCE to announce class 10, 12 results on February 7

ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 04 2022, 16:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 16:44 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will announce the first-term board examination results for classes 10 and 12 on February 7, the board's Chief Executive Gerry Arathoon said on Friday.

"The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) first-semester exam will be announced on February 7, Monday," he said.

While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

CISCE
ICSE Exams
ISC exams
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

Why can’t kids aged 15 yrs and below get Covid booster?

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

 