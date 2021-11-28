CJI calls for innovation to develop drugs for diabetes

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday commended Indian scientists for having developed Covid-19 vaccine but called for innovation and development of modern drugs for ancient disease diabetes described by doctors as "opportunistic killer".

"The need of the hour is to innovate and develop modern drugs and find a cure for this problem. Every time I see a report that a new drug for diabetes is about to be released, I anxiously look forward to it," he said.

Speaking at the Ahuja Bajaj Symposium on Diabetes, the CJI emphasized that it is essential for the state to provide support and subsidy for diabetic care.

Also Read — Over one-fifth diabetic patients have long-term complications; experts advise timely screening

“I felt so happy when Indian scientists and researchers came up with a Covid vaccine within a few months, but unfortunately we are nowhere near to finding a permanent cure for diabetes, which is an ancient disease. My only wish is that a cure is found," he said.

Justice Ramana said the health of the nation and its citizens is paramount, and naturally is a precondition to achieving the developmental aspirations we have set for ourselves.

He said diabetes is an enemy of the poor man and also an expensive disease with a recurring financial burden for the lifetime of the patient.

Also Read — MAHE brings out laser shoe technology to detect if your foot pain is linked to diabetes

“The human cost is immense. The economic cost to the nation is immeasurable. Therefore, it is essential that the state provides support and subsidy for diabetic care. The government also needs to train and introduce more health care professionals to deal with this problem," the CJI said.

He said diabetes is a very depressing disease, the patient lives every minute and every day of his life worrying about how to control blood sugar levels.

“Your social life is curtailed and your whole world revolves around controlling blood sugar," he pointed out.

Also Read — Vitamin C reduces diabetes: Study

Sharing his own experience with the disease, he said it took the Covid pandemic to show the deadly impact of diabetes, as it was one of the main comorbidities which claimed millions of lives across the globe.

With regard to the myth that it is a rich man’s disease, the CJI said, “In the last two decades, a paradigm shift has been seen, with respect to the number of affected persons- from urban to rural areas. Due to lack of access to affordable health care and awareness, most of the cases go undetected for the longest amount of time”.

He said that the most important tool to defeat the disease is stress management and discipline in our diet and fitness regime.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: