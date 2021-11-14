CJI stresses on strengthening district judiciary

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday stressed on the strengthening the district judiciary, saying the mind of the Indian judiciary can be known to millions largely through the actions of the trial court.

"For an overwhelming majority of litigants, what is real and existing is only the district judiciary. Without robust justice delivery system at the grassroot level, we cannot imagine a healthy judiciary," he said.

Speaking in a valedictory function of 'Pan India Legal Awareness and Outreach Programme' organised by NALSA, he said the State judiciary, being closely associated with the people, has to be sensitive and aware about their problems and practical difficulties.

"In particular, it needs to be cognizant about both victims and as well as accused and must facilitate their emergency needs. After all, the law needs to operate humanely. Remember, it is the trial court which is approached first by a woman in distress, a child in need of care, or an illegal detenue," he said.

In this regard, the role of High Courts assumes great importance, as it is entrusted with the duty to supervise and oversee the functioning of all the other courts in the State. Their actions and decisions will be reflected in their efficient functioning, Justice Ramana pointed out.

"The Constitution bestowed greater responsibilities on the High Court. Not only it is a constitutional court but also is a fact finding court. Being concerned locally, High Courts are better placed to consider local peculiarities to render absolute justice," he added.

The CJI emphasised on the importance of an efficient legal aid service, saying it forms the backbone of a proficient justice delivery system, as it brings people closer to us.

"People who are suffering do not look for well-dressed, erudite lawyers or colossal court buildings. All they want, is to be relieved of their pain quickly, without exhausting all their resources," he said.

The CJI also highlighted importance of giving special emphasis in popularizing methods of alternate dispute resolution such as mediation and lok adalats, besides availability of well trained staff and volunteers at the grassroot level to accommodate the needs and sensitivities of the victims and their families.

"It is befitting that we are launching schemes primarily targeting children. To achieve the objective of such schemes, we must also consider maintaining staff who are trained in child-friendly legal aid or other specialized skills, such as psycho-social support," he said.

For children who are dragged into the criminal justice system, especially those belonging to marginalised communities, he said legal aid practitioners, especially, trained, empathetic individuals from local communities, can make a huge difference to guide children in a restorative path.