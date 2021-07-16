'Clinical trial for kids' Covid jabs almost complete'

Clinical trial for Covid vaccines for children on verge of completion: Centre to Delhi HC

The high court was hearing a PIL filed on behalf of a minor

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 16 2021, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 14:34 ist
A policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission, the Centre said. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that clinical trials for Covid-19 vaccines for children under 18 years of age are going on and on the verge of completion.

A policy will be formed by the government and children will be vaccinated when experts give permission, the Centre said.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh observed, “Let the trials be done, otherwise it would be a disaster if vaccines are administered without trials that too in case of children.”

Read more: India orders 66 crore Covid vaccines amid warnings over shortages

“Once trials are over, you quickly apply to children. The whole country is waiting,” it added.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 6.

The high court was hearing a PIL filed on behalf of a minor. It sought directions for the immediate vaccination of those in the 12-17 age group on the ground that there were fears a likely third wave of Covid-19 could affect them more.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi High Court
Coronavirus
Covid-19
Coronavirus vaccine
children & Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

Young Afghans confront Taliban on Clubhouse

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

World Snake Day: Identifying the 'Big Four'

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Father-son duo’s passion for snake conservation

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

 