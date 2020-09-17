CM to lay foundation stone at Karnataka Bhavan again

CM B S Yediyurappa to lay foundation stone at Karnataka Bhavan for second time

DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 23:26 ist
B S Yediyurappa, Chief Minister of Karnataka met Nirmala Seetharaman, Union Finance minister, New Delhi. Sadananda Gowda, Govidnd Karjol are seen. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will lay a foundation stone to new Karnataka Bhavan building in the national capital on September 18 for the second time after he did it in last year when he was Opposition Leader.

Though the CM's official programme says he will attend "Pooja for Commencement of Construction work of Cauvery Karnataka Bhavan-1," Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said in Bengaluru on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting that the CM will lay foundation stone for the new building.

Though the proposal of constructing a new building was approved by Siddaramaiah headed Congress government after demolishing the old building, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy headed government last year approved the building plan and announced groundbreaking ceremony scheduled on March 8, 2019.

Though official foundation stone laying programme was scheduled for the evening of March 8, the then PWD Minister H D Revanna, who has strong belief in astrology,  made arranged a pooja in the morning condering  "auspicious" time.

When Revanna was busy in Pooja, he noticed Yediyurappa, who also stayed in Karnataka Bhavan, going for a morning walk. Immediately Revanna invited Yediyurappa to the event and pleaded him to lay the foundation stone.

Though Yediyurappa's name was not mentioned in the invitation card for the function, he laid the foundation stone. In the evening Kumaraswamy again laid the foundation stone as per the official programme.

Though Kumaraswamy-led government estimated construction cost of the building was Rs 82 crore, now the BJP government raised it to Rs 120 crore.
 

Karnataka
Delhi
Karnataka Bhavan

