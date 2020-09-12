Nitish, Nadda hold seat-sharing talks for Bihar polls

CM Nitish Kumar, JP Nadda hold seat-sharing talks for Bihar Assembly polls

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 12 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2020, 14:24 ist

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday held a crucial meeting with BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda on seat-sharing among the NDA alliance partners for the assembly elections in the state.

Nadda, who was accompanied by party colleagues like Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, national general secretary and state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and state president Sanjay Jaiswal, called on Kumar at his official residence 1, Anney Marg.

The JD(U) national president, who was accompanied by key party aide Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, accorded a warm welcome to Nadda, who hails from Himachal Pradesh but was born and brought up in Patna. At the meeting which lasted for more than half an hour, the leaders of the two parties are understood to have discussed the key issue of seat-sharing among alliance partners in the NDA, which also includes Ram Vilas Paswans Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

The BJP leadership is also understood to have assured Kumar that it will intervene and iron out the differences that have of late cropped up between the JD(U) and the LJP on account of the belligerent stance adopted by the latters young president Chirag Paswan.

The schedule for assembly elections in the state is likely to be announced shortly. The Election Commission has indicated that it would like to conclude the exercise before end of term of the present house on November 29.

On the previous evening at a press conference here, the BJPs election in-charge for Bihar assembly Devendra Fadnavis had sought to make light of the acrimony between JD(U) and LJP and remarked "nobody is going to leave the NDA, though many may join us".

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister had also attributed the sharp differences that have emerged between the two parties to "diverse ideologies a reason why we all are separate political parties, though united in purpose".

Nadda, who arrived here on the previous evening on a two-day tour of Bihar, began his day by offering prayers at the famous Patan Devi temple in the old city, after which the Bihar capital is named.

After the meeting with the chief minister, his itineraryincludes launch of "Atmanirbhar Bihar Abhiyan" at the partys state headquarters followed by a visit to Muzaffarpur district where he will interact with women farmers and litchi cultivators at the village named after the legendary "Kisan Chachi", whose efforts at promoting entrepreneurship among rural women have earned her a Padma award.

Nadda is thereafter scheduled to visit Darbhanga, and interact with farmers involved in fisheries and production of makhana (fox nuts), both of which are found in abundance in the Mithila region of north Bihar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bihar
JP Nadda
BJP
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020

What's Brewing

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Antarctica's still Covid-19 free. Can it stay that way?

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

Many endemic bird species sighted in TN during lockdown

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

New findings on dark matter leave scientists confounded

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

SpaceX's dark satellites are too bright for astronomers

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

Next steps in the TikTok diplomatic dance

 