CMs of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand meet Shah

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 19 2021, 04:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2021, 04:11 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

The chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand -- E K Palaniswami, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Hemant Soren respectively -- met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday, officials said.

During the meeting, the chief ministers discussed various issues concerning their respective states with Shah, a home ministry official said.

The Assembly election is due in Tamil Nadu in the next few months and Shah had recently visited the southern state. Palaniswami has been heading the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu.

Jharkhand has been facing Maoist insurgency and the Centre has been offering help to the state in tackling the menace.

Chouhan, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, became the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time in March 2020. In November, the BJP won 19 of the 28 Assembly constituencies that went to bypolls in the state, securing a comfortable majority in the House. 

