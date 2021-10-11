Coal crisis: States fear blackouts even as Centre assuages ‘unnecessary’ panic

Despite assurances from the Centre about “sufficient” power availability across the country, states are grappling with fears of blackouts amid a coal crunch.

Power Minister R K Singh said on Sunday that fears of blackouts were “entirely misplaced”, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi reiterated that there is “absolutely no threat of disruption” in power supply. But these statements are not calming the nerves of states, who have already alerted the public of possible power cuts.

We take pride that domestic coal supply has risen to substitute imported coal in the country. Furthering the vision of an #AatmanirbharBharat, domestic coal-based power generation has increased by 24% in the 1st half of this fiscal & imported coal supply has reduced by 30%. — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 10, 2021

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia dubbed Singh’s statement “irresponsible”, likening it to the government’s stand during the oxygen shortage in Delhi at the peak of the second coronavirus wave. “When we had an oxygen crisis, they kept saying there was no such crisis. The coal situation is similar. We have a crisis today,” Sisodia said. He added in a tweet that even Uttar Pradesh is experiencing power issues and the government should accept the problem.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier written to PM Narendra Modi that the national capital stares at blackouts if supplies are not restored. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had also reached out to PM Modi, calling the situation “quite alarming”.

Singh maintained on Saturday that the rumours have come about due to miscommunication from GAIL and Tata to power consumers counselling judicious use of electricity. The Centre warned them of action for sending such SMSes and triggering panic. He added that CM Kejriwal should have spoken to me about Delhi’s power issue.

Also Read — Centre warns Tata Power against sending panic SMSes

Punjab power plants are already running at reduced capacity and have started load-shedding at several places, with reports of 2-3 hour-long power cuts. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has also slammed the Centre for inadequate coal supply to states. Rajasthan has been resorting to one-hour power cuts so far. Tamil Nadu power distribution body has suspended power in many parts of Chennai. Odisha industries have also reached out to the state government over coal shortage and Jharkhand and Bihar have also been experiencing massive power cuts.

But the Coal Ministry has said coal stock at power plant stood at about 72 lakh tonnes, sufficient for four days of requirement, and that the Coal India Limited (CIL) has more than 400 lakh tonnes of stocks, which is being supplied to power plants.

The country is the world's second-largest importer of coal despite also being home to the fourth-largest coal reserves in the world.

Check out DH's latest videos