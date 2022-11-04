Coal production to touch 900 million tonne in this fiscal: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

Union Minister of Coal, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that India’s total domestic coal production will touch 900 million ton (MT) during the current financial year.



He also said that coal import has come down considerably and by 2024 import will be stopped as domestic production will increase.

In the last financial year, the total coal production was 777 million tonnes. This year, it will increase, the Minister told reporters here.

The Minister also said that there will not be a coal shortage in April-May next year as the government has made all efforts to ensure sufficient stocks in the thermal power plants. By March end 2023, the coal stock at thermal power plants in the country will stand at 40 million tonne.

“On October 1, we had 26 million tonnes. On November 1 the stock stood at almost 30 million tonnes and by the end of March, for the first time in history we will have a minimum of 40 million stocks at TPP (thermal power plants). This time I am very confident, there will not be any coal shortage," he said.

The statement gained significance as during April-May this year , the country witnessed a severe shortage of coal and the coal stock at plants fell below the 20 million tonne mark. This prompted the Centre to direct states to import coal.