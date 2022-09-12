Coal smuggling case: Abhishek Banerjee's kin summoned at midnight but ED office shut

ED summons Abhishek's kin midnight but office shut

The ED on Monday issued fresh summons to her and said that it 'erroneously' issued her a notice for appearance at 12:30 am instead of 12:30 pm

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 12 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 11:01 ist
TMC's Abhishek Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a unique situation that could cause embarrassment to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kolkata, the kin of Abhishek Banerjee who was summoned to the ED office over the coal smuggling case, found the office shut when she reached, according to a report by ANI.

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law Maneka Gambhir was summoned to the ED office in Kolkata at 12.30 am last night. However, when she reached the office as per the time in the summon, it was closed.

The ED on Monday issued fresh summons to Maneka Gambhir and said that it "erroneously" issued her a notice for appearance at 12:30 am instead of 12:30 pm, PTI reported.

Maneka Gambhir was on Saturday evening stopped by the ED at the Kolkata airport from flying abroad and was handed over the summons to join investigation in a money laundering case, official sources said.

Gambhir had reached the airport to take a flight to Bangkok departing around 9 pm.

Gambhir was denied immigration clearance on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against her by the federal probe agency.

She was stopped by the immigration authorities and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was informed following which they reached the airport, spoke to her and denied her permission to travel, news agency PTI reported.

(with agency inputs)

