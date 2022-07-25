Collegium approves 35 names for appointment as HCs judges

The Supreme Court Collegium on Monday approved the proposal for elevation of 20 advocates and 15 judicial officers as judges in different High Courts.

In its meeting presided over by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, the Collegium recommended the appointment of advocates, Enugula Venkata Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik, Kaja Sarath, Jaggannagari Sreenivasa Rao, and Namavarapu Rajeshwar Rao, as judges in Telangana High Court.

The names of advocates approved for elevation as judges in the Punjab and Haryana High Court are Nidhi Gupta, Sanjay Vashisth, Tribhuvan Dahiya, Namit Kumar, Harkesh Manuja, Aman Chaudhary, Naresh Singh, Harsh Bunger, Jagmohan Bansal, Deepak Manchanda, Alok Jain, Harpreet Singh Brar, and Kuldeep Tiwari.

Similarly a proposal for elevation of advocate Suman Pattanayak as judge in the Orissa High Court has been approved.

In another proposal, the Collegium approved elevation of the judicial officers as judges in the Calcutta High Court are Biswaroop Chowdhury, Partha Sarathi Sen, Prasenjit Biswas, Uday Kumar, Ajay Kumar Gupta, Supratim Bhattacharya, Partha Sarathi Chatterjee, Apurba Sinha Ray, and Md Shabbar Rashidi.

The Collegium also recommended for elevation of judicial officers Susmita Phukan Khaund, and Mitali Thakuria as judges in the Gauhati High Court.

The names of judicial officers approved as judges in the Orissa High Court are Gourishankar Satapathy and Chitta Ranjan Dash and the judicial officers recommended as judges in the Himachal Pradesh High Court are Sushil Kukreja and Virender Singh.

