Comic book on Dabbawalas released 

In a unique initiative, a comic book on the famous Dabbawalas of Mumbai was released over the weekend.

This is the brainchild of chef and singer Anaida Parvaneh, who is the chef partner of SodaBottleOpenerWala, a popular Irani cafe chain. Anaida, was strongly inspired by the relentless efforts of the Dabbawalas to ensure that Mumbaikers receive the food on time.

The comic book, which is illustrated by artist Abhijit Kini, is strongly inspired by the lives of the Dabbawalas.

“For us in Mumbai, Dabbawalas represent the true spirit of Mumbai at its best and are heroes for all the right reasons," says Anaida.

Created in old comic A4 size style, the comic book story starts with a kid coming home and asking his dad for help on a project on super heroes. As the kid thinks about his choices, his father suggests the Dabbawalas.

The father then proceeds to explain to his son why they are superheroes and the comic ends with the kid taking a selfie with his favourite Dabbawala.

The comic book will be available across all SodaBottleOpenerWala outlets in the city and is priced at Rs 100.

The comic has two versions in English and Marathi. The proceeds from the sale of the comic book will go to the Dabbawala community.

On the launch of the comic book, Ullas Shantaram Muke, president, Mumbai Dabbawalla Association, said “We are very happy that a comic book has been launched on the dabbawala’s and that people are recognising our work this will encourage us to keep working in a systematic order in the near future.”