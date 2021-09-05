PM lauds teachers for ensuring education during Covid

Commendable how teachers ensured education of students continues during Covid times: PM

He also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teacher's Day

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 05 2021, 12:20 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2021, 12:21 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the teaching fraternity on Teachers' Day, and said it was commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in Covid times.

He also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as Teacher's Day.

"On Teachers' Day, greetings to the entire teaching fraternity, which has always played a pivotal role in nurturing young minds," Modi tweeted

It is commendable how teachers have innovated and ensured the education journey of students continues in Covid times, he said.

"I pay my respects to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti and recall his distinguished scholarship as well as contributions to our nation," Modi said in another tweet. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
teachers day
Covid-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

When water lilies laid the seeds for tourism

Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers

Sandalwood's famous on-screen teachers

Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?

Why does playing tennis make so many pros miserable?

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Why Afghan women's protections vanished overnight

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Covid: Teachers, students scramble to cover lost ground

Ecologically smart cities

Ecologically smart cities

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

A new ‘Star Wars’ in the offing?

 