Compensation for woman misdiagnosed with cancer

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh to a woman who was subjected to chemotherapy treatment at a government medical college hospital, after wrong being diagnosed with cancer.

Rajani, 38, from Alappuzha district, had recently launched a demonstration alleging that the government's assurance of providing her assistance was pending even after three months. Owing to health problems caused by the cancer treatment, Rajani also lost her job at a textile shop.

Hence, she had also urged the government to give her a job.