Concerned over mixing of views with factual reporting: CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Wednesday voiced his concern over mixing of opinions and biases with factual reports in media, saying allowing oneself to be co-opted by an ideology or the State is a recipe for disaster. He also asked media to check trend of sermonising judgements and villianising judges.

He said media professionals should also voluntarily come forward with solutions for a "menace" of "incorrect reporting" amplified by the social media, which has potential to ruin careers and lives.

Maintaining that freedom of the press is a valuable and sacred right enshrined in the Indian Constitution, he highlighted "worrying" issues with the journalism due to transformation and changes.

"In the race for ratings, the important journalistic tenet of verification before publishing is not being followed. This leads to incorrect reporting. The social media amplifies that incorrect news in a matter of seconds. Once published it is difficult to take back. Unlike print and electronic media, unfortunately, it is almost impossible to hold the social media platforms such as youtube accountable even after they host most derogatory and defamatory stuff which has potential to ruin careers and lives," he said.

Also Read | Scribes allowing to be co-opted by an ideology is recipe for disaster: CJI Ramana

He asked media professionals to follow the principles of natural justice before making adverse comments against someone who is not in a position to defend himself.

The CJI also expressed his concern with another trend of "seeping of ideological stances and biases into the news story".

"Interpretation and opinions are colouring what should be factual reports. News mixed with views is a dangerous cocktail. Connected to this is the problem of partial reporting, of cherry-picking facts to give it a particular colour. For instance, select portions of a speech get highlighted – mostly out of context - to suit a certain

agenda," he said.

"Journalists are like judges in one sense. Regardless of the ideology you profess and the beliefs you hold dear, you must do your duty without being influenced by them. You must report only the facts, with a view to give a complete and accurate picture," he said.

The CJI was speaking online at the presentation of RedInk Awards by the Mumbai Press Club.

Justice Ramana also spoke on issue of catchy but misleading headlines given for grabbing the eyeballs.

"The headline is often unreflective of the actual content of the reports. It is interpretative and imaginary. The headlines are then shared widely on social media, and become the news. The content is forgotten," he said.

Justice Ramana also asked the media to have faith in the judiciary, which is acting as a "robust pillar" to further Constitutional goals despite all the constraints.

"The recent trend to sermonize about judgements, and villainise judges, needs to be checked. The media must have belief and trust in the judiciary. As a key stakeholder in democracy, media has the duty to defend and protect the judiciary from motivated attacks by evil forces. We are together in the Mission Democracy and in promoting national interest," he said.

Check out latest DH videos here