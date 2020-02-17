Confusion over NPR in MP as Congress included in exercise; PC Sharma denies notification

Some confusion seems to have arisen in ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh over gazette notification of the controversial National Population Registrar (NPR).

A prominent Muslim leader and Congress MLA Arif Masood on Monday expressed ‘deep dismay’ that his party’s government has introduced NPR in the state, adding that he would meet chief minister Kamal Nath to get the notification annulled.

However, state’s law minister PC Sharma has denied that the state government issued any fresh notification relating to the NPR update.

“The Congress government’s stand against the CAA and the NPR remains unchanged,” he told DH.

According to a the State government notification dated December 9 and published in the gazette on December 13, a day after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) received the President’s assent to come into force, the update of the NPR will be undertaken along with house-listing exercise from May 1 to June 14, 2020.

The notification has mentioned that “in pursuance of sub-rule (4) of Rule 3 of the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003, the State government declared that “the field work for updation of the Population Register and for house-to-house enumeration for collection of information relating to all persons who are usually residing within the jurisdiction of Local Registrar shall be undertaken from 1st May 2020 to 14th June 2020 in the State of Madhya Pradesh.”

Citing the notification, Arif Masood said it was issued erroneously and must be rolled back. “The NPR is a small part of the NRC and we strongly oppose it”, he said.

The MLA informed that he will mobilise people under the banner of the Constitution Protection movement against implementation of the NPR in Madhya Pradesh.

He warned that if the notification is not cancelled, Muslims will launch an agitation against the NPR and refuse to cooperate with enumerators who will come to their homes seeking information.

On February 5, the State Cabinet passed a resolution exhorting the Centre to abrogate the Citizen Amendment Act and begin the NPR update only after withdrawing the plan to seek new information.

Madhya Pradesh Congress media chief Shobha Oza said, “We stand by the Cabinet’s decision, and further steps will be taken based on it. We have apprised Chief Minister Kamal Nath of the earlier notification.