Congress comes down heavily on RSS

“Now you tell me, how can those who base their politics on untruths, understand Gandhiji who was a worshipper of truth. Those who can go to any extent to gain power, how can they understand Gandhi who was a follower of non-violence. Those who can go to any extent to gain power, how can they understand Gandhi who was a follower of non-violence. Those who have the thirst to concentrate power in one hand even in a democracy, how will they understand the meaning of 'swaraj' enunciated by Gandhiji,” Sonia told a gathering of party workers here," said Sonia Gandhi during the Congress march on Wednesday.

She said that India and Gandhi are synonymous and that RSS is trying to make Gandhi synonymous to themselves.

She claimed that the Congress was the only one party that followed the path shown by him and carried on his legacy.

