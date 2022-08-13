Congress leader Sonia Gandhi positive for Covid again

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive for Covid

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 13 2022, 12:48 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 12:48 ist
Sonia Gandhi, Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 again and will remain in isolation, senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive for Covid. Apart from the two Gandhis, several other party leaders are also ailing from coronavirus,

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Congress
Covid-19
Sonia Gandhi

What's Brewing

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

DH Toon | Curious case of shrinking average Indian

DH Toon | Curious case of shrinking average Indian

When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal

When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal

Things from Partition-era that tell haunting stories

Things from Partition-era that tell haunting stories

 