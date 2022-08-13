Congress leader Sonia Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19 again

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday tested positive for Covid-19 again and will remain in isolation, senior leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
Congress President Smt.Sonia Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 today. She will remain in isolation as per Govt. protocol.
आज कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी का कोविड-19 टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आया है। वह सरकार द्वारा जारी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए आइसोलेशन में रहेंगी।
— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 13, 2022
On Wednesday, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also tested positive for Covid. Apart from the two Gandhis, several other party leaders are also ailing from coronavirus,
Check out DH's latest videos
