Congress opposes Justice Nazeer's appointment as Andhra Governor, calls it threat to judiciary

Justice Nazeer, who retired as Supreme Court judge last month, was on Sunday appointed as Andhra Governor

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 12 2023, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Feb 12 2023, 19:58 ist
Congress said it is a "great diminution and a great threat" to the independence of the judiciary. Credit: Getty Images

Congress on Sunday said it "condemns, opposes and does not agree" with the appointment of Justice S Abdul Nazeer as a Governor soon after his retirement, as it is a "great diminution and a great threat" to the independence of the judiciary.

Senior MP and party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi recalled late Arun Jaitley's remarks in September 2013 when he said that the desire for a post-retirement job influences pre-retirement judgments and that it was a threat to the independence of the judiciary.

To a question about Justice Nazeer's appointment during a press conference, he said he was not talking about one individual and he has great respect for the retired judge who he knows personally.

"It is not about him at all. As a matter of principle, we oppose it… as a matter of principle, we believe that this is a great diminition and a great threat to the independence of the judiciary for the reasons which I have just quoted – on the excerpts which I have played out for you - and therefore, we condemn it, we oppose it, and we do not agree with it," he said.

Justice Nazeer, who retired as Supreme Court judge last month, was on Sunday appointed as Andhra Pradesh Governor.

