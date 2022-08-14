Congress shares story behind Nehru's midnight speech

Congress shares draft of Nehru's 'tryst with destiny' speech; he had written 'date with destiny'

Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh also shared the video of Nehru's speech delivered at the midnight after India achieved independence

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 14 2022, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 21:31 ist
Former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Credit: IANS Photo

The Congress Sunday shared former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's handwritten draft of his famous first Independence day speech in which he had written about the country's "date with destiny" but delivered it as "tryst with destiny".

Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh also shared the video of Nehru's speech delivered at the midnight session of the Constituent Assembly as India achieved independence on August 15, 1947.

Also Read | BJP takes a dig at Congress over India's partition

Ramesh said on Twitter, "75 years ago, a little after midnight, Nehru gave his immortal 'Tryst with Destiny' speech. Here's his handwritten draft dated 14.8.47. He had penned it as 'date with destiny', but in a moment of true genius delivered it as 'tryst with destiny'."

Nehru in his draft note wrote, "Long years ago we made a date with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the strike of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will wake to life and freedom."

"Our moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends and when the soul of the nation, long suppressed, finds utterance. It is fitting that at this solemn moment we take the pledge of dedication to the service of India and her people and to the still larger cause of humanity...," Nehru said in his draft note of August 14, 1947.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
India News
Independence Day
Jawaharlal Nehru
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India@75

What's Brewing

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

900 kg grains used for Tricolour artwork in Mangaluru

900 kg grains used for Tricolour artwork in Mangaluru

Will Vijay Sethupathi be a part of 'Pushpa 2'?

Will Vijay Sethupathi be a part of 'Pushpa 2'?

Girl embroiders India's map in over 19 minutes

Girl embroiders India's map in over 19 minutes

India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters

Why you should watch Shyam Benegal's 'Bharat Ek Khoj'

Why you should watch Shyam Benegal's 'Bharat Ek Khoj'

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947's India

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947's India

How DK crowdsourced the movement against British

How DK crowdsourced the movement against British

 