'Conspiracy' may be hatched against Mukhtar Ansari in UP jail, says his brother

BSP MP Afzal Ansari on Monday expressed apprehension that a "conspiracy" may be hatched against his brother Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh jail, saying he may approach the judiciary on the issue of security of the gangster-turned-politician.

Last month, Mukhtar Ansari's wife had written to President Ram Nath Kovind, expressing fears that her husband might be killed in a fake encounter while being transferred from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh, following a Supreme Court direction.

A team of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday left for Punjab to bring back Mukhtar Ansari, who is facing trial in several cases.

Speaking to PTI on Monday, Afzal Ansari, who is the MP from Ghazipur, said, "The Ansari family is worried following the media reports and statements made by BJP leaders. However, the Ansari family is not feeling afraid."

He also said that there is a rule of law in the country, and he feels that nothing (untoward) will happen with his younger brother.

Mukhtar Ansari is a BSP MLA from the Mau assembly constituency. He is involved in cases both in the BJP-run Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, which has a Congress government.

"Conspiracy may be hatched against Mukhtar Ansari in Uttar Pradesh jail as he is shifted from Punjab. We will approach the judiciary on the issue of his security. When a problem is being created by the state government, then there is no option except seeking the shelter of the judiciary," Afzal Ansari said.

The BSP MP said that he is proud of the independent judiciary in the country.

"Justice is still alive in the country. I am confident that justice will prevail, and Mukhtar will prove innocent in all the cases," he said.

"Everyone will die one day. When death is destined, on that day one has to embrace it, and if it is not destined, then no one can die," he said.

Punjab's home department in a letter had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to take custody of Mukhtar Ansari from the Rupnagar jail on or before April 8.

It had written to the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (home) following a March 26 Supreme Court order that had directed the Punjab government to transfer the BSP's Mau MLA to UP's Banda jail in two weeks from the Rupnagar prison, where he has been since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case.

Delivering the order on March 26, the apex court had also noted that Mukhtar Ansari was allegedly involved in various cases of attempt to murder, murder, cheating and conspiracy apart from offences under the Gangsters Act, lodged in Uttar Pradesh and 10 of these cases are at different stages of trial.