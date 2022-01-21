Content creator Prajakta Koli is UNDP India's first youth climate champion

The United Nations Development Programme-India on Friday announced their partnership with content creator and actor Prajakta Koli as their first UNDP India Youth Climate Champion.

In a statement, the UNDP said that with a long-term vision to reinforce maximum youth participation in climate action and ensure a more sustainable future, Koli, a youth icon, becomes the perfect candidate for the title, given her longstanding contribution towards mental health, women's rights and girl child education through various global social campaigns.

As UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, Koli will be entrusted with the responsibility of interacting with young minds to create awareness on the adverse impacts of climate change, global warming and biodiversity loss that are being felt by all sections of society, especially the poor and marginalised communities, impacting their lives and livelihoods, and also the economy.

