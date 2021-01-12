Cop suspected to be Maoist shot dead in Bihar's Munger

A home guard jawan, Mohammad Jahid, was gunned down by his own colleagues apparently in a case of mistaken identity in Bihar’s Munger district.

The cop, who was reportedly mentally unstable, fired 10 rounds from his rifle at the police station while he himself stood near the wash room at 11:45 pm on late Monday night.

The policemen on duty, present on the campus, mistook the firing as an attack by the naxalites, as Munger is a Maoist-infested zone.

Immediately, the cops present at the police station retaliated and fired 23 rounds in self defence. The cops also asked the suspected naxalite (homeguard jawan) to surrender but he continued firing till he was eventually gunned down.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, when the body was identified, it was found to be of Mohammad Jahid, the home guard jawan posted there.

“He was firing at the police station with his own service rifle. I have been informed that he was under huge mental stress. We are trying to verify this fact. At the same time, we have asked for an investigation by a magistrate. Only a proper probe report will unravel the truth,” said the Superintendent of Police (SP), MS Dhillon, who visited the spot on Tuesday to take a stock of the firing incident.