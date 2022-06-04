Corbevax approved by DCGI as first heterologous Covid-19 booster

In a first, Biological E's Corbevax got the DCGI's nod as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose. This means that Corbevax can be used as a booster by anyone above 18 who has completed two doses of any other approved vaccine.

Corbevax is a a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by Biological E. in collaboration with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.

More to follow...