Corbevax approved by DCGI as first heterologous Covid-19 booster

In a first, Biological E's Corbevax got the DCGI's nod as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose. This means that Corbevax can be used as a booster by anyone above 18 who has completed two doses of any other approved vaccine.
Corbevax is a a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by Biological E. in collaboration with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.
