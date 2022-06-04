India approves Corbevax as heterologous Covid booster

Corbevax approved by DCGI as first heterologous Covid-19 booster

This means that Corbevax can be used as a booster by anyone above 18 who has completed two doses of any other approved vaccine

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 04 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 16:42 ist
Credit: PTI

In a first, Biological E's Corbevax got the DCGI's nod as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose. This means that Corbevax can be used as a booster by anyone above 18 who has completed two doses of any other approved vaccine.

Corbevax is a a recombinant protein sub-unit vaccine for the novel coronavirus developed by Biological E. in collaboration with Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine.

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Coronavirus
Covid-19
India News

What's Brewing

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Why does China censor the Tiananmen Square anniversary?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Artificial light, a new weapon to fight malaria?

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

Anamika Haksar's Old Delhi tale gets theatre release

A look at the human capital at work

A look at the human capital at work

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Sidhu Moose Wala was tragically misunderstood

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

Kolkata musician redesigns two age-old instruments

 