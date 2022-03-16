Corbevax vax to cost Rs 990 in market, Rs 145 for govt

Corbevax vax to cost Rs 990 in market, Rs 145 for govt

Biological E said that it is providing the most affordable Covid vaccine on a global scale

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 16 2022, 19:13 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 19:19 ist
A health worker prepares the Corbevax vaccine to be administered to a student in Srinagar. Credit: IANS photo

Biological E-produced Corbevax vaccine shot for children between 12 to 14 age group will cost Rs 990 in the private market including all taxes and Rs 145 at government hospitals and facilities.

India on Wednesday expanded its Covid-19 vaccination drive with the inclusion of children in the age group of 12-14. As per the health ministry report, children in this age group will be administered Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E.

Biological E said that it is providing the most affordable Covid vaccine on a global scale due to process of innovation, large-scale manufacturing and high-quality operations. Corbevax is India's first indigenously developed Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) protein sub-unit vaccine against Covid-19.

As India began vaccinating children of 12 to 14 age group from Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Today is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines and all those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated".

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

The women who stood tall behind Covid-19 vaccines

The women who stood tall behind Covid-19 vaccines

Elon Musk changes Twitter name after Putin combat tweet

Elon Musk changes Twitter name after Putin combat tweet

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Covid-19 cases wane in India but rise in China, Europe

Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert

Afghans' freedom choice: Over the wall or via desert

'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report

'Surrogate' ads used to boost BJP on Facebook: Report

 