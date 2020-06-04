Coronavirus cases cross 25,000 mark in Delhi

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 04 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 22:47 ist

COVID-19 cases in Delhi crossed the 25,000-mark on Thursday as 1,359 cases were reported while the death toll climbed to 650.

The national capital now has 25,004 cases. On Wednesday, five deaths were reported while 39 other deaths that took place in the previous days were added to the toll.

According to latest medical bulletin, 14,456 people are still under treatment, including 9,473 in home isolation. In the past 24 hours, 356 people were discharged taking the total recoveries to 9,898.

Delhi has so far tested 2.36 lakh samples out of which 6,361 were fresh samples.

Delhi government also directed all private hospitals of Delhi to reserve 20 per cent beds for patients undergoing COVID-19 treatment. 

"The focus behind this order was to make sure that no hospital refuses to treat patients suffering from coronavirus. There are a few private hospitals which are facing difficulties in reserving 20 per cent of their bed capacity for COVID-19 patients. If they find it difficult to do so, then we will have to convert them into fully dedicated COVID-19 hospitals,” Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

“Those private hospitals, which are facing difficulties in following the mixed system, will be completely converted into COVID-19 designated hospitals. They have time till tomorrow. Moolchand, Gangaram and Saroj hospitals have been converted into fully COVID-19 hospitals,” he added. 

 

