Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Dec 28

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 28

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 10,207,210; death toll stands at 147,864 as of December 28

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 28 2020, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 28 2020, 09:35 ist
A vendor watches as he waits for customers at his roadside eatery stall in front of a mural representing a frontline warrior of the Covid-19 painted on a wall in New Delhi. Credit: AFP.

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,207,210 as of December 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

147,864




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands4,91262
Arunachal Pradesh16,68956
Assam215,9101,035
Bihar250,9951,383
Chandigarh19,486315
Chhattisgarh275,1493,293
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu3,3722
Goa50,667731
Gujarat241,8454,282
Haryana260,9072,874
Himachal Pradesh54,438913
Jharkhand114,2781,019
Karnataka916,25612,062
Kerala740,5162,976
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh238,3523,563
Maharashtra1,919,55049,255
Manipur28,029348
Meghalaya13,371138
Mizoram4,1828
Nagaland11,89778
Delhi622,85110,453
Puducherry37,995631
Punjab165,4055,299
Rajasthan305,3602,670
Sikkim5,799125
Tamil Nadu814,17012,069
Telangana2,85,0681,533
Tripura33,237385
Uttar Pradesh581,9808,306
Uttarakhand89,6451,483
West Bengal546,0089,569
Odisha328,5041,861
Andhra Pradesh881,0617,094
Jammu and Kashmir120,1371,869
Ladakh9,394126

No. of people discharged: 97,61,538     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

