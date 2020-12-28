Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on December 28

India crossed the 1-crore mark for coronavirus infections as the country witnessed a substantial drop in daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past few weeks. The country continues to be the second-worst hit nation in the world after the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 16 lakh people dead globally.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

10,207,210 as of December 28

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

147,864







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4,912 62 Arunachal Pradesh 16,689 56 Assam 215,910 1,035 Bihar 250,995 1,383 Chandigarh 19,486 315 Chhattisgarh 275,149 3,293 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3,372 2 Goa 50,667 731 Gujarat 241,845 4,282 Haryana 260,907 2,874 Himachal Pradesh 54,438 913 Jharkhand 114,278 1,019 Karnataka 916,256 12,062 Kerala 740,516 2,976 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 238,352 3,563 Maharashtra 1,919,550 49,255 Manipur 28,029 348 Meghalaya 13,371 138 Mizoram 4,182 8 Nagaland 11,897 78 Delhi 622,851 10,453 Puducherry 37,995 631 Punjab 165,405 5,299 Rajasthan 305,360 2,670 Sikkim 5,799 125 Tamil Nadu 814,170 12,069 Telangana 2,85,068 1,533 Tripura 33,237 385 Uttar Pradesh 581,980 8,306 Uttarakhand 89,645 1,483 West Bengal 546,008 9,569 Odisha 328,504 1,861 Andhra Pradesh 881,061 7,094 Jammu and Kashmir 120,137 1,869 Ladakh 9,394 126

No. of people discharged: 97,61,538

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.