Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 26

India reported 3,46,786 new Covid-19 cases and 2,624 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,69,60,172 as of April 26, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,92,311 as of April 26, 2021

States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 5,614 66 Arunachal Pradesh 17,546 56 Assam 2,35,689 1,186 Bihar 3,90,801 2,087 Chandigarh 37,943 433 Chhattisgarh 6,39,696 7,111 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 6,379 4 Goa 75,184 993 Gujarat 4,81,737 6,171 Haryana 4,13,334 3,703 Himachal Pradesh 86,138 1,304 Jharkhand 1,95,844 1,888 Karnataka 13,04,397 14,283 Kerala 13,77,186 5,080 Lakshadweep 1,962 1 Madhya Pradesh 4,85,703 5,041 Maharashtra 42,28,836 63,928 Manipur 30,281 383 Meghalaya 15,786 158 Mizoram 5,388 13 Nagaland 13,003 95 Delhi 10,04,782 13,898 Puducherry 52,271 737 Punjab 3,32,110 8,356 Rajasthan 4,98,628 3,527 Sikkim 7,158 137 Tamil Nadu 10,66,329 13,475 Telangana 3,95,232 1,999 Tripura 34,529 394 Uttar Pradesh 10,51,314 10,959 Uttarakhand 1,47,433 2,102 West Bengal 728,061 10,884 Odisha 4,01,341 1,981 Andhra Pradesh 10,20,926 7,616 Jammu and Kashmir 1,58,374 2,126 Ladakh 13,237 136

No. of people discharged: 1,40,85,110

Total Vaccination: 14,09,16,417

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.