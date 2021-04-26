Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 26

India reported 3,46,786 new Covid-19 cases and 2,624 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.
Coronavirus in India:
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,69,60,172 as of April 26, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,92,311 as of April 26, 2021
|States
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|5,614
|66
|Arunachal Pradesh
|17,546
|56
|Assam
|2,35,689
|1,186
|Bihar
|3,90,801
|2,087
|Chandigarh
|37,943
|433
|Chhattisgarh
|6,39,696
|7,111
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu
|6,379
|4
|Goa
|75,184
|993
|Gujarat
|4,81,737
|6,171
|Haryana
|4,13,334
|3,703
|Himachal Pradesh
|86,138
|1,304
|Jharkhand
|1,95,844
|1,888
|Karnataka
|13,04,397
|14,283
|Kerala
|13,77,186
|5,080
|Lakshadweep
|1,962
|1
|Madhya Pradesh
|4,85,703
|5,041
|Maharashtra
|42,28,836
|63,928
|Manipur
|30,281
|383
|Meghalaya
|15,786
|158
|Mizoram
|5,388
|13
|Nagaland
|13,003
|95
|Delhi
|10,04,782
|13,898
|Puducherry
|52,271
|737
|Punjab
|3,32,110
|8,356
|Rajasthan
|4,98,628
|3,527
|Sikkim
|7,158
|137
|Tamil Nadu
|10,66,329
|13,475
|Telangana
|3,95,232
|1,999
|Tripura
|34,529
|394
|Uttar Pradesh
|10,51,314
|10,959
|Uttarakhand
|1,47,433
|2,102
|West Bengal
|728,061
|10,884
|Odisha
|4,01,341
|1,981
|Andhra Pradesh
|10,20,926
|7,616
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1,58,374
|2,126
|Ladakh
|13,237
|136
No. of people discharged: 1,40,85,110
Total Vaccination: 14,09,16,417
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
