State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 26

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on April 26

Total number of confirmed cases in India reached 1,69,60,172; death toll stands at 1,92,311 as of April 26

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 26 2021, 07:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 07:31 ist
A man from a Non-governmental organisation (NGO) wearing an outfit resembling the Covid-19 coronavirus moves around a marketplace urging people to follow the safety protocols during an awareness drive held in Siliguri on April 25, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

India reported 3,46,786 new Covid-19 cases and 2,624 deaths, as per the latest Union Health Ministry data on Saturday, continuing the rise in fresh infections in the country, as a shortage of oxygen and drugs continues to overwhelm health systems across states.

Coronavirus in India:

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 1,69,60,172 as of April 26, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,92,311 as of April 26, 2021

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands5,61466
Arunachal Pradesh17,54656
Assam2,35,6891,186
Bihar3,90,8012,087
Chandigarh37,943433
Chhattisgarh6,39,6967,111
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu6,3794
Goa75,184993
Gujarat4,81,7376,171
Haryana4,13,3343,703
Himachal Pradesh86,1381,304
Jharkhand1,95,8441,888
Karnataka13,04,39714,283
Kerala13,77,1865,080
Lakshadweep1,9621
Madhya Pradesh4,85,7035,041
Maharashtra42,28,83663,928
Manipur30,281383
Meghalaya15,786158
Mizoram5,38813
Nagaland13,00395
Delhi10,04,78213,898
Puducherry52,271737
Punjab3,32,1108,356
Rajasthan4,98,6283,527
Sikkim7,158137
Tamil Nadu10,66,32913,475
Telangana3,95,2321,999
Tripura34,529394
Uttar Pradesh10,51,31410,959
Uttarakhand1,47,4332,102
West Bengal728,06110,884
Odisha4,01,3411,981
Andhra Pradesh10,20,9267,616
Jammu and Kashmir1,58,3742,126
Ladakh13,237136

 

No. of people discharged: 1,40,85,110

Total Vaccination: 14,09,16,417

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

