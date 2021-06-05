State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 5

Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 5

The recovery rate crossed 93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday

Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Jharkhand Wing distribute food among needy during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in Ranchi, Friday, June 4, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,85,74,350.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,40,702 with 2,713 fresh deaths, while the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 

2,84,74,350 as of June 5, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

3,40,702 as of June 5, 2021




StateTotal casesTotal deaths
StatesTotal CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands7,070119
Andhra Pradesh1,728,57711213
Arunachal Pradesh28,382119
Assam424,3853523
Bihar710,1995296
Chandigarh60,399762
Chhattisgarh976,76013139
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10,3454
Delhi1,427,92624,447
Goa157,8472,710
Gujarat813,2709,890
Haryana760,0198,532
Himachal Pradesh193,1373,233
Jammu and Kashmir295,8793,992
Jharkhand339,9305,021
Karnataka2,653,44630,531
Kerala2,584,8539,375
Ladakh18,954193
Lakshadweep8,47935
Madhya Pradesh782,9458,207
Maharashtra5,791,41397,394
Manipur52,899849
Meghalaya37,149625
Mizoram13,06447
Nagaland22,240404
Odisha790,9702,873
Puducherry107,1141,583
Punjab574,11414,840
Rajasthan943,4948,559
Sikkim16,165263
Tamil Nadu2,172,75125,665
Telangana585,4893,331
Tripura53,872539
Uttarakhand332,0676,573
Uttar Pradesh1,695,21220,895
West Bengal1,403,53515,921

 

Total Vaccination: 22,41,09,448 No. of people discharged: 2,65,97,655 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19. 

