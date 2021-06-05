Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 5

India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,85,74,350.
The recovery rate crossed 93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.
The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,40,702 with 2,713 fresh deaths, while the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Total number of positive cases (including deaths):
2,84,74,350 as of June 5, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):
3,40,702 as of June 5, 2021
|State
|Total cases
|Total deaths
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,070
|119
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,728,577
|11213
|Arunachal Pradesh
|28,382
|119
|Assam
|424,385
|3523
|Bihar
|710,199
|5296
|Chandigarh
|60,399
|762
|Chhattisgarh
|976,760
|13139
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10,345
|4
|Delhi
|1,427,926
|24,447
|Goa
|157,847
|2,710
|Gujarat
|813,270
|9,890
|Haryana
|760,019
|8,532
|Himachal Pradesh
|193,137
|3,233
|Jammu and Kashmir
|295,879
|3,992
|Jharkhand
|339,930
|5,021
|Karnataka
|2,653,446
|30,531
|Kerala
|2,584,853
|9,375
|Ladakh
|18,954
|193
|Lakshadweep
|8,479
|35
|Madhya Pradesh
|782,945
|8,207
|Maharashtra
|5,791,413
|97,394
|Manipur
|52,899
|849
|Meghalaya
|37,149
|625
|Mizoram
|13,064
|47
|Nagaland
|22,240
|404
|Odisha
|790,970
|2,873
|Puducherry
|107,114
|1,583
|Punjab
|574,114
|14,840
|Rajasthan
|943,494
|8,559
|Sikkim
|16,165
|263
|Tamil Nadu
|2,172,751
|25,665
|Telangana
|585,489
|3,331
|Tripura
|53,872
|539
|Uttarakhand
|332,067
|6,573
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,695,212
|20,895
|West Bengal
|1,403,535
|15,921
Total Vaccination: 22,41,09,448 No. of people discharged: 2,65,97,655
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.
