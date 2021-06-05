Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 5

India reported 1,32,364 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of Covid-19 cases to 2,85,74,350.

The recovery rate crossed 93 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The Covid-19 death toll climbed to 3,40,702 with 2,713 fresh deaths, while the active cases were recorded below 20 lakh for the fourth consecutive day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

2,84,74,350 as of June 5, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

3,40,702 as of June 5, 2021







State Total cases Total deaths States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,070 119 Andhra Pradesh 1,728,577 11213 Arunachal Pradesh 28,382 119 Assam 424,385 3523 Bihar 710,199 5296 Chandigarh 60,399 762 Chhattisgarh 976,760 13139 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10,345 4 Delhi 1,427,926 24,447 Goa 157,847 2,710 Gujarat 813,270 9,890 Haryana 760,019 8,532 Himachal Pradesh 193,137 3,233 Jammu and Kashmir 295,879 3,992 Jharkhand 339,930 5,021 Karnataka 2,653,446 30,531 Kerala 2,584,853 9,375 Ladakh 18,954 193 Lakshadweep 8,479 35 Madhya Pradesh 782,945 8,207 Maharashtra 5,791,413 97,394 Manipur 52,899 849 Meghalaya 37,149 625 Mizoram 13,064 47 Nagaland 22,240 404 Odisha 790,970 2,873 Puducherry 107,114 1,583 Punjab 574,114 14,840 Rajasthan 943,494 8,559 Sikkim 16,165 263 Tamil Nadu 2,172,751 25,665 Telangana 585,489 3,331 Tripura 53,872 539 Uttarakhand 332,067 6,573 Uttar Pradesh 1,695,212 20,895 West Bengal 1,403,535 15,921

Total Vaccination: 22,41,09,448 No. of people discharged: 2,65,97,655

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.