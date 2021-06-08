Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 8

India reported 1,00,636 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.

The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised procurement policy for 75 per cent of total Covid-19 vaccines, which will be provided free of cost to States for inoculation of all above the age of 18 years from June 21.

Coronavirus in India

Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,89,09,975 as of June 8, 2021

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,49,186 as of June 8, 2021







States Total Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 7,119 122 Andhra Pradesh 1,758,339 11,466 Arunachal Pradesh 29,336 125 Assam 434,942 3,658 Bihar 713,117 5,381 Chandigarh 60,659 772 Chhattisgarh 980,575 13,217 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 10,394 4 Delhi 1,429,244 24,591 Goa 159,393 2,760 Gujarat 816,234 9,933 Haryana 762,291 8,712 Himachal Pradesh 195,099 3,297 Jammu and Kashmir 300,490 4,074 Jharkhand 341,218 5,054 Karnataka 2,695,523 31,580 Kerala 2,633,082 9,946 Ladakh 19,197 195 Lakshadweep 8,737 38 Madhya Pradesh 785,196 8,337 Maharashtra 5,831,781 100,130 Manipur 55,230 881 Meghalaya 38,718 664 Mizoram 13,679 55 Nagaland 22,773 426 Odisha 813,096 2,994 Puducherry 109,079 1,628 Punjab 579,560 15,076 Rajasthan 946,346 8,656 Sikkim 17,111 273 Tamil Nadu 2,237,233 27,005 Telangana 591,170 3,378 Tripura 55,469 564 Uttarakhand 334,024 6,699 Uttar Pradesh 1,698,389 21,236 West Bengal 1,426,132 16,259

No. of people discharged: 2,71,59,180

Total Vaccination: 23,27,86,482

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19