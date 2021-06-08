Coronavirus India Tracker: State-wise Covid-19 cases, deaths on June 8

India reported 1,00,636 fresh Covid-19 cases, the lowest in 61 days, taking the infection tally to 2,89,09,975, while the number of active cases dropped to 14,01,609, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Monday.
The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,49,186 with 2,427 new fatalities, the lowest in around 45 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced a centralised procurement policy for 75 per cent of total Covid-19 vaccines, which will be provided free of cost to States for inoculation of all above the age of 18 years from June 21.
Coronavirus in India
Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 2,89,09,975 as of June 8, 2021
States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 3,49,186 as of June 8, 2021
|States
|Total Cases
|Deaths
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|7,119
|122
|Andhra Pradesh
|1,758,339
|11,466
|Arunachal Pradesh
|29,336
|125
|Assam
|434,942
|3,658
|Bihar
|713,117
|5,381
|Chandigarh
|60,659
|772
|Chhattisgarh
|980,575
|13,217
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|10,394
|4
|Delhi
|1,429,244
|24,591
|Goa
|159,393
|2,760
|Gujarat
|816,234
|9,933
|Haryana
|762,291
|8,712
|Himachal Pradesh
|195,099
|3,297
|Jammu and Kashmir
|300,490
|4,074
|Jharkhand
|341,218
|5,054
|Karnataka
|2,695,523
|31,580
|Kerala
|2,633,082
|9,946
|Ladakh
|19,197
|195
|Lakshadweep
|8,737
|38
|Madhya Pradesh
|785,196
|8,337
|Maharashtra
|5,831,781
|100,130
|Manipur
|55,230
|881
|Meghalaya
|38,718
|664
|Mizoram
|13,679
|55
|Nagaland
|22,773
|426
|Odisha
|813,096
|2,994
|Puducherry
|109,079
|1,628
|Punjab
|579,560
|15,076
|Rajasthan
|946,346
|8,656
|Sikkim
|17,111
|273
|Tamil Nadu
|2,237,233
|27,005
|Telangana
|591,170
|3,378
|Tripura
|55,469
|564
|Uttarakhand
|334,024
|6,699
|Uttar Pradesh
|1,698,389
|21,236
|West Bengal
|1,426,132
|16,259
No. of people discharged: 2,71,59,180
Total Vaccination: 23,27,86,482
Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19
