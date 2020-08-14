Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on August 14

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on August 14

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 24,57,769; death toll stands at 48,082 as of August 14

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 14 2020, 07:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2020, 07:20 ist
Sameer, 22, a medical worker, wears a pair of sunglasses as part of his personal protective equipment (PPE) as he gets ready to transfer COVID-19 patient Parsada Sah, 67, from the emergency ward to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and Hospital, during the coronavirus outbreak, in Bhagalpur, Bihar, India, July 27, 2020. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 24 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 7 lakh people dead globally.

On July 5, India surpassed Russia to become the third worst-hit country by the coronavirus, globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 24,57,769 as of August 14

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information):

48,082

StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands1,90021
Arunachal Pradesh2,4303
Assam71,795169
Bihar94,459484
Chandigarh1,84227
Chhattisgarh13,960115
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu1,6962
Goa10,49491
Gujarat75,4822,733
Haryana44,817511
Himachal Pradesh3,74518
Jharkhand20,257202
Karnataka2,03,2003,613
Kerala39,708129
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh42,6181,065
Maharashtra5,60,12619,063
Manipur4,11213
Meghalaya1,1916
Mizoram6490
Nagaland3,1688
Delhi1,49,4604,167
Puducherry6,680102
Punjab27,936706
Rajasthan56,708833
Sikkim9301
Tamil Nadu3,20,3555,397
Telangana86,475665
Tripura6,62144
Uttar Pradesh1,40,7752,280
Uttarakhand11,302143
West Bengal1,07,3232,259
Odisha52,653314
Andhra Pradesh2,64,1422,378
Jammu and Kashmir26,949509
Ladakh1,81111

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 16,59,982

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

